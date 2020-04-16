Robbery attempt causes 2-car crash in Sacramento

(Photo courtesy of [PSN] PublicSafetyNews)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Authorities are searching for an attempted robbery suspect who caused a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police officials said the suspect tried to rob a woman who was inside her Humvee near the intersection of Norwood Avenue and Jessie Avenue just after 1:00 p.m.

To escape the robbery, the victim drove off and crashed into a Honda sedan, driving fully over it before stopping.

Photos from the crash show the Humvee completely on top of the Honda disabled at the side of the road.

Police said the female robbery victim and the driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and the robbery suspect is still at large.