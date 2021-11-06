Robbery posing as online car sale meet-up ends in homicide

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after trying to buy a car from someone he met online.
Fairfield police said the unidentified victim was found dead with a gunshot wound on Tyler Street near Pennsylvania Ave after 12:20 p.m.
Investigators learned the victim had cash when he responded to a car sale advertisement on the website, OfferUp.
Investigators said the meet-up turned into a robbery and the 19-year-old man was shot.
Police arrested 24-year-old Kamaria Strange of San Pablo during their investigation. Strange was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide.
Police are advising the community to go to a safe, public place when buying items from another person.
The City of Fairfield Police Department offers a Safe Exchange Zone for residents to make online purchases and exchange transactions in a monitored area.
The Safe Exchange Zone is in the parking next to the police station on Kentucky and Jackson streets with two designated parking spaces under 24-hour surveillance.
Police are offering the following information about using the Safe Exchange Zone and safety tips on private sales:
- Police or city personnel will not be present
- The exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol and other illegal items is not permitted
- The Safe Exchange Zone is meant for person-to-person transactions. Property may not be dropped off and left unattended.
- Sellers are required to take their property with them if the buyer does not show up.
- Police encourages the use of Safe Exchange Zones for buyers and sellers of OfferUp, Craigslist, LetGo and other e-commerce apps. This location is monitored by the Police Department 24/7, if you have an emergency dial 911 or for non-emergency 707-428-7300.
- Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers.
- Insist on meeting in a public place.
- Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.
- Take your cell phone with you.
- Tell a friend or family member about your intentions. Tell them when and where and with whom you are meeting – if possible, bring them with you.
- Complete transactions during daylight hours.
- Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items.
- Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams.