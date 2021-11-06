Robbery posing as online car sale meet-up ends in homicide

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after trying to buy a car from someone he met online.

Fairfield police said the unidentified victim was found dead with a gunshot wound on Tyler Street near Pennsylvania Ave after 12:20 p.m.

Investigators learned the victim had cash when he responded to a car sale advertisement on the website, OfferUp.

Investigators said the meet-up turned into a robbery and the 19-year-old man was shot.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kamaria Strange of San Pablo during their investigation. Strange was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police are advising the community to go to a safe, public place when buying items from another person.

The City of Fairfield Police Department offers a Safe Exchange Zone for residents to make online purchases and exchange transactions in a monitored area.

The Safe Exchange Zone is in the parking next to the police station on Kentucky and Jackson streets with two designated parking spaces under 24-hour surveillance.

Police are offering the following information about using the Safe Exchange Zone and safety tips on private sales:

Police or city personnel will not be present

The exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol and other illegal items is not permitted

The Safe Exchange Zone is meant for person-to-person transactions. Property may not be dropped off and left unattended.

Sellers are required to take their property with them if the buyer does not show up.

Police encourages the use of Safe Exchange Zones for buyers and sellers of OfferUp, Craigslist, LetGo and other e-commerce apps. This location is monitored by the Police Department 24/7, if you have an emergency dial 911 or for non-emergency 707-428-7300.

Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers.

Insist on meeting in a public place.

Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.

Take your cell phone with you.

Tell a friend or family member about your intentions. Tell them when and where and with whom you are meeting – if possible, bring them with you.

Complete transactions during daylight hours.

Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items.

Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams.