Robbery suspect arrested after employee beaten outside Foresthill market

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) -- A suspect is now under arrest weeks after a robbery turned violent outside a Foresthill market.

Vitaliy Blyshchk has been charged with conspiracy and robbery, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Vitaliy Blyshchk, 20, in a booking photo provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The crimes happened on Feb. 3 at Worton's Market on Foresthill Road.

Authorities say Blyshchk was seen on the store’s surveillance video stealing two bottles of alcohol. At the time, he was with a female accomplice.

Surveillance footage from outside the store shows the 20-year-old run away as he is chased by a store employee.

The sheriff’s office says the employee was then punched and kicked in the head by Blyshchk and two other suspects.

At one point, officials say the suspects jumped into a nearby getaway car. In response, the employee reached into the car and put the driver in a headlock.

The sheriff’s office says the car sped off with the employee still holding onto the driver. The employee shouted for the driver to slow down and he did, allowing the employee to get free.

Paramedics in the parking lot of the market witnessed the altercation and they followed the getaway car with their ambulance, according to officials. They were able to stop and help the minorly injured employee once he got free.

Investigators are still searching for the two additional suspects.

Officials described the driver as an “albino” male with blonde hair and a buzz cut. He was driving a white or silver four-door sedan.