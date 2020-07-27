Robbie Waters, longtime city councilman and former Sacramento County sheriff, dies from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Longtime Sacramento city councilman and former Sacramento County Sheriff Robbie Waters died from the coronavirus.

He was 84 years old.

His family told FOX40, Waters passed away just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. He was admitted to the ICU last Monday.

While recovering from hip surgery at a nursing facility, Waters’ family learned he contracted COVID-19.

At this time, it’s not clear how or where he caught the virus.

He is survived by his wife, three children and two grandchildren.

District 2 Councilmember Allen Warren released the following statement about Waters:

Robbie Waters was a friend of mine. His decades of service to Sacramento extends from owning his hardware store on Florin Rd. to his career in law enforcement, and culminating in his tenure as a Sacramento City Councilmember representing District 7, which includes the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods. His passing is a loss for Sacramento. Mr. Waters will be missed.