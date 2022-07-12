EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado Fire Protection District said an injured rock climber was rescued at Lovers Lep ner Strawberry and Twin Bridges.

Officials said nearby climbers assisted in getting the injured individual off of the rock face after which they were picked up by a California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations helicopter. The patient was then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

In addition to the fire protection district and CHP, officials said CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit, Lake Valley Fire Protection District, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office SAR and REACH Air Medical Services also responded to the incident.