LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KTXL) — Students from Rocklin High School placed first in one of three tournaments at the Walt Disney World Electronic Gaming Federation High School National Championship Sunday.

The weekend-long event featured 77 high school teams competing against each other in the video game Overwatch, published by Activision-Blizzard.

The event also included high school teams competing in two other video game tournaments centered around Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Rocklin High students competed under the team name Thunder Esports.