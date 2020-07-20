Rocklin church holds several services despite governor’s orders

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin church held multiple services Sunday despite the governor’s orders to shut down.

The pastor of Destiny Christian Church, Greg Fairrington, says he held three services with 375 people gathered inside at once.

According to Fairrington, at full capacity, the church can hold 1,500 people. He says he only allowed 25% of people to attend in order to make physical distancing possible.

“Church is essential. It is essential to our society, and people are hurting. They’re devastated,” said Fairrington.