Rocklin church offers religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin church says it will be offering a “religious exemption” for attendees who object to receiving mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

The lead pastor of Destiny Christian Church, Greg Fairrington, said on his Instagram account that hundreds of people have been asking his church for advice when they feel morally compromised by mandatory vaccination requirements.

In response, Fairrington will be providing his congregation religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations after each Sunday service.

Religious Exemption – Hundreds of people have reached out to us asking what to do about the mandatory vaccination requirements when they feel morally compromised to do so. We are excited to announce that starting this Sunday, we will have religious exemptions available to people who have religious objection. We are not anti-vaccine, but we are pro freedom. Greg Fairrington, Lead Pastor, Destiny Christian Church

Fairrington’s post comes as more employers are requiring workers to be vaccinated against the virus.

The last time Fairrington and his church’s policies garnered media attention was in July of 2020 when the church held multiple services last year despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to shut down.

“Church is essential. It is essential to our society, and people are hurting. They’re devastated,” Fairrington told FOX40 back in July.

This story is developing.