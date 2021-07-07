Rocklin could soon consider public input on future of Sunset Whitney Country Club

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Rocklin still does not have a plan for what the former Sunset Whitney Country Club could be developed into, but are willing to hear the public’s input on the future of the site.

“It used to be the Sunset Whitney Country Club and we would also go vote here. You could also go to lunch here,” said resident Roger Peterson, who has lived next to the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area for close to 32 years.

He says over the last 10 years the country club’s former clubhouse hasn’t been used very often, but he has hope for what could be next.

“Is it an eyesore? Sure,” he said. “The opportunity far outweighs the current eyesore.”

The city of Rocklin bought the property in 2018 for $5.8 million and just last summer did a partial demolition while making sure to keep the infrastructure intact as they decide what to do with it next.

“We did have vandalism occurring, a lot of unwanted activity occurring within those buildings because they were basically abandoned,” said Kevin Huntzinger with Rocklin Parks and Recreation Department. “For potential future re-building or at this point, there’s not a solidified idea.”

For Peterson, he believes he has two great ideas on what this could be.

“This would be a great location for an independent living assisted living facility,” Peterson explained. “The other suggestion I made to them, and I’m pushing hard, is a Rocklin performing arts and cultural center.”

But the city says they’re not ready to take suggestions just yet.

“Currently, what the city is looking at doing is hiring that they come in and they create a master plan for the facility and within that master plan it identifies what the building will be used for,” Huntzinger explained.

The city says they do not have a timeline on when that master plan will be complete but will appreciate any public input when the time comes.