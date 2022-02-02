Rocklin family asks community for help finding justice for son killed by hit-and-run driver

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Nearly one year after a Rocklin man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, his parents are now sharing his story for the first time and hoping the community can help bring justice following their son’s death.

Almost one year ago to the day, 30-year old Trevor Swahn was walking along Sierra College Boulevard near Schriber Way on his way to Walmart.

His parents say they warned him about walking late at night.

“He said he wanted to get a snack there earlier, and I had told him, ‘Trevor please do not walk on that road,'” said his mother Pam Swahn.

Just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2021, police said they found Trevor Swahn laying in the roadway with no idea who hit him.

One year later, the pain still remains for his parents Pam and Roger Swahn.

“I just recently started to be able to get from my room to the kitchen without breaking down,” Roger Swahn told FOX40.

Roger Swahn and others now say they’re hoping the person responsible will come forward.

“I would like to know who did it and I think that person that did it is in a lot of pain too,” Pam Swahn said.

Rocklin police said they still do not have any new leads regarding this case and are also asking the public for help.

“I would like to talk to that person and find out exactly what happened,” Pam Swahn said. “We really miss him.”

The Swahns are also offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.