Rocklin homeowner met with gunfire as suspect flees backyard

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police say they are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a shooting happened Friday morning.

According to police, a homeowner on Outlook Drive near Rye Court heard a noise coming from his backyard around 3 a.m. Police say when the homeowner opened the backdoor, the suspect fired five shots while running away.

No one was injured. The bullets only struck the walls of the home, according to police.

Police are still searching for a suspect. If you have any information, call police.