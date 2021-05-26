Rocklin man arrested with several guns after identifying himself as ‘German Foreign Service agent’

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin man who was pulled over by a Placer County deputy allegedly identified himself as a “German Foreign Service agent” before being arrested Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy stopped 32-year-old Vincent Brown on Interstate 80 in Roseville at 2 a.m. When the deputy talked to Brown, he identified himself as an “agent.”

A badge with the words “private security” was later found during a search of Brown’s car. The sheriff’s office said the deputy soon learned Brown was not a law enforcement officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, several guns, including assault rifles, were found in the car. Deputies also found armor-piercing rounds and a “ghost gun.”

As they continued to investigate, deputies found two capsules of amphetamine and learned that the license plate on Brown’s car belonged to a different car.

He was arrested on suspicion of having a controlled substance while armed, impersonating a peace officer and other gun-related charges.

The sheriff’s office says he has since posted bail.