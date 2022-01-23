Rocklin nonprofit organizes memorial hike for Elk Grove officer killed in wrong-way crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The outpouring of support and tributes are growing for Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan and his family.

Members of the community continue to come by with flowers, handwritten notes and candles adding to the memorial at the Elk Grove police station.

A fund has been set up for the Lenehan family so the public can donate.

At Kinetic Ink Tattoo Company in Rocklin, owner Danny O’Neel runs a nonprofit group called Warfighter Overwatch.

O’Neel is organizing a hike on Sunday, Feb. 6, to help raise money for the Lenehan family.

Warfighter Overwatch supports first responders and their relatives, and O’Neel told FOX40 that it’s important the community does whatever it can to help in this time of mourning.

“At Warfighter overwatch, our mission is to support our first responders and veterans. We understand trauma, unfortunately, better than most people. We want folks who are going through trauma or grief to understand that they are not alone, and we are here to help support them,” O’Neel explained.

The memorial hike is going to be at the Clementine Trail in Auburn starting at 10 a.m.

O’Neel said all the money raised will be donated to the memorial fund set by the California Association Highway Patrolmen Credit Union.

For those who want to donate, tap or click here.

Funeral service details for Lenehan are still being worked out.