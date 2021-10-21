Rocklin officers, firefighters rescue elderly woman from inside locked house

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin first responders worked together to help an elderly woman who was stuck inside her locked house.

In a Facebook post written Thursday, the Rocklin Police Department said two of its officers were called to a home for a welfare check after a neighbor hadn’t been seen for a day.

When the officers got to the house, police said “they heard a tiny voice from inside say, ‘I’m stuck but I’m alright.'”

All the doors and windows to the house were locked, even the ones on the second floor, which one of the officers got to by climbing his patrol SUV.

Photo courtesy of the Rocklin Police Department

Police said the fire department was called and emergency responders decided to cut out an air conditioning unit from one of the windows to get inside.

Officers found the woman and she was reunited with her family. Her condition was not reported by police.