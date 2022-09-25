ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department and Rocklin Police Department responded to an apartment complex after getting a report about a structure fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Rocklin police, the fire was isolated to an apartment in the 5700 block of Springview Dr.

Rocklin fire was able to extinguish the fire shortly upon arrival.

Fire investigators worked with police detectives to find evidence that the fire was started purposefully.

Photo courtesy of the Rocklin Police Department.

The investigation led officials to 34-year-old Mathew Shultz of Rocklin.

Schultz was found and arrested. He was booked into the Placer County Jail for arson related charges.