Rocklin police arrest suspect in July shooting death

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police have arrested a suspect in the July shooting death of a 48-year-old man.

On July 25, officers went to a home on East Midas Avenue and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. They then turned to the community for help, asking if anyone had seen suspicious activity.

In early August, the Rancho Cordova Police Department reached-out to Rocklin detectives and shared information that led to a witness.

Detectives say they were able to identify Damon Benson as a suspect. Benson, who was in the custody of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for separate charges, was taken into custody by Rocklin police.

He is now at the Placer County Jail.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call them at 916-625-5400.