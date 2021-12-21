Rocklin police ask for help finding driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this year.

Officers responded to a call of a man “laying in the roadway” on Sierra College Boulevard, near Schriber Way just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man on the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified the hit-and-run victim as 30-year-old Trevor Swahn.

According to Swahn’s family, he was crossing Sierra College Boulevard, just south of the Rocklin Shopping Centers, that Thursday night to go get snacks for them.

There is still no description of the vehicle that hit Swahn, but Rocklin police said it would have front-end damage.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them.