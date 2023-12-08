(FOX40.COM) — On Thursday, the Rocklin Police Department said it will be holding a DUI checkpoint at “an undisclosed location” on December 15.

The checkpoint will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., police said.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road,” Rocklin Police said in a news release.

It continued, “The Rocklin Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”

The checkpoint, which was funded by a grant from Cal OTS, was determined based on data showing incidents of “impaired driving-related crashes,” police added.

First-time DUIs can cost offenders an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and could lead to a suspended license.