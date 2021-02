ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are investigating an incident where a man was found dead in a roadway Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a call of a man “laying in the roadway” on Sierra College Boulevard, near Scriber Way around 10:47 p.m.

The man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

If anyone has information, please contact the Rocklin Police Department Investigations Unit at 916-625-5400.