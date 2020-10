ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department is looking for people who witnessed an assault at a Starbucks Sunday.

Police say the assault happened between noon and 1 p.m. at the Starbucks parking lot on Rocklin Road near Sierra College Boulevard.

The victim was left with major injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information, who has not already been contacted, is asked to call Detective Kolaskey at 916-625-5414.