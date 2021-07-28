Rocklin Police searching for witnesses after homicide in East Midas Avenue home

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police are investigating a homicide and asking witnesses to come forward.

The police department said the homicide occurred on Sunday in a home on East Midas Avenue.

Now, investigators are asking anyone who may have seen any “suspicious activity” in the area between 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and 3 a.m. Sunday, July 25, to call them.

Investigators did not release any additional information about the homicide.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 916-625-5400.