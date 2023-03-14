(KTXL) — A Rocklin restaurant that has served the community for almost a decade announced on Tuesday that they will be closing their doors for good in the coming months.

“It is with heavy hearts and hopeful minds that we inform you that after 7 unforgettable years we have sold the restaurant,” the BarnBurner owners said in a social media post.

BarnBurner, located at 4800 Granite Drive, Rocklin, will have new ownership and become the third location of Sacramento breakfast spot Hot Off the Griddle.

“It was a difficult decision for us because we love the restaurant, our customers and the amazing team of people who work for us making this place what it is,” the owners said. “We’ve spent these last years building a business we are proud of by doing what we love most- serving others.”

Before the transformation begins the owners of BarnBurner are inviting people to join them for a few more final meals.

“Thank you for being such wonderful customers and we will definitely miss you all!”

The final day of service for the restaurant has not been announced yet.