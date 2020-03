Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Like so many other businesses, Rocklin restaurant The Lamb & The Wolf is struggling to survive during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The family-owned restaurant also has a food truck, which is not being used because of canceled events.

Now, the restaurant is delivering orders to the community -- along with essential groceries and supplies.

FOX40 photojournalist Larry Muchowski filed this report.