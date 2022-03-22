ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has concerned millions across the globe, including a 4th-grade class in Rocklin.

“My classroom is a microcosm of what’s happening in the world. I have a student whose father is in Poland on a peacekeeping mission,” said 4th-grade teacher Wendy Grider. “I have another student; his mother is Russian and his father is Ukrainian. This is touching the lives of the kids in my class.”

With her stepdad deployed near the border between Ukraine and Poland on a peacekeeping mission, Mika Martinez and her classmates at Rock Creek Elementary decided a mission of their own could help combat the sadness.

“Sad because they’re, where they live is going to be interrupted by Russians,” said student Mika Martinez.

They’re writing letters of hope to servicemembers and making compassion cards for refugees who’ve fled the Russian aggression.

Doing something positive in a situation with so many negatives has also proved to be healing for those with ties to both sides of this conflict.

All 400 cards and letters from the school will be sent out sometime this week.