Rocklin schools to continue hybrid learning until January

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — After a heated debate among the Rocklin Unified Board of Trustees, the board voted to continue with a hybrid learning model until January.

Kasie Emery told FOX40 the return to in-person learning has been a game-changer for her 9-year-old daughter, even though it’s only on a part-time basis.

“My oldest is on the spectrum and so socially it’s really important for her. But also, we started realizing that doing the distance learning, she had a hard time with this linear way of doing things,” Emery explained.

Emery said she was relieved to hear that the board plans to continue with a hybrid learning model, allowing students in the classroom part of the week.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees voted to stick with the hybrid schedule after considering a return to distance learning or opening back up five days a week.

“Staying six feet, matters. And we cannot do that if we return fully to class,” said Rick Miller, president of the Board of Trustees.

Three students at Whitney High School have tested positive for COVID-19 roughly a week into the hybrid plan.

During public comment, a teacher at the high school said she’s also experiencing symptoms, urging a return to distance learning.

“I had a plexi-barrier. I wore a mask. I cleaned my desk between each and every class. I still ended up sick. The return to distance learning is possible. The return to five days a week would prove disastrous,” said teacher Leah Seabrook.

Some parents called for a full reopening.

“I want my children to be going back to school. Right now, there is a lot of emotional stress, marital stress, you name it. It is tough right now,” said one parent.

In the end, Miller cited the hybrid model as the best compromise, for now, to keep kids learning and hopefully safe.

“My main goal, which is staying in school, making sure we have two or three days a week in class with a teacher, the best way to do that is to stay the course,” Miller said.

FOX40 reached out to all five members of the school board and the school district Wednesday for a comment but have yet to hear back.