Rocklin students to return to class with hybrid-learning model

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s the week one Rocklin father has been waiting for as his two children get ready to head back to in-person learning.

“Relieved, excited, excited for the kids,” said Ryan Reynolds.

His daughter and son, an eighth and second grader respectively, are both students in the Rocklin Unified School District.

The district is starting its hybrid-learning model Monday, some days learning in class and others at home.

“Seeing their friends, seeing their teammates, seeing their buddies, meeting new people,” Reynolds told FOX40.

Reynolds says that with the return to school, the education spark is back in his second grader also.

“For the first time in six months, tonight he was asking me about school, asking me what he needs for his bag for Tuesday, planning ahead needing his books,” Reynolds said.

Breen Elementary School Principal Jennifer Palmer says she shares the excitement of once again having students on campus.

But with the return to school, there will be some added safety features similar to those in public settings.

“So, in the learning environment in class, they will wear their masks. Certainly when they go to lunch now,” Palmer explained. “They will eat their lunch and when they go to PE they do not have to wear their masks because they will be supervised and physically distanced as part of their PE program.”

Palmer told FOX40 some parents of her students chose for distance learning for the entire year when the school year began.

But since announcing it would be opening back up no parents are keeping their kids away from class.