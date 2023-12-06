(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Unified School District said a substitute teacher has been fired following accusations of inappropriate conduct.

The school district said the teacher was released on Tuesday, “after the Rocklin Elementary School principal was made aware of alleged inappropriate conduct.”

“The Rocklin Unified School District is committed to providing a welcoming and safe environment for all students, families, and staff,” the school district said in a statement.

The district said it is working with the Rocklin Police Department on an investigation.