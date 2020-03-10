Rocklin Unified officials postpone, cancel school events to help reduce coronavirus spread

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin Unified School District officials said Tuesday they will alter, postpone or cancel school events and activities to reflect the county’s new recommendations regarding the novel coronavirus.

After declaring a local emergency a week ago and confirming the state’s first COVID-19-related death, Placer County Public Health officials shifted to a community mitigation approach to reduce the spread of the virus.

With the county’s new focus on “social distancing,” RUSD officials decided to released a list of canceled or postponed events and activities that could involve large participation.

From March 11 to April 12, several activities and events with large numbers of participants, like overnight field trips, performances and tryouts, will be postponed or canceled.

The district has decided California Interscholastic Federation athletic competitions will still be held but the only spectators allowed will be immediate family members, according to the district. All non-CIF sponsored athletic events are canceled.

Schools have been told to stagger lunch and recess and keep students apart as much as possible, even while lining up.

Officials say the district will still not be closing any schools.