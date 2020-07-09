Rocklin Unified School District discusses plans for upcoming school year

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Unified School District held a meeting Wednesday night on their plans for the upcoming school year and what it will look like to bring kids back to campus amid a pandemic.

With Rocklin schools slated to open in just over a month and with different opinions on how to do so, the school board had a lot to take in at Wednesday’s meeting, which heard more than a hundred public comments from parents and students alike.

“Anything less than full, in-person learning puts my grades, credit and learning in jeopardy.”

“I urge you to open RUSD schools with a hybrid model and not with 100% of the students on school campuses at the same time.”

“Our district must do all that it can to plan and mitigate the risks that we know we’re coming in to keep our schools running as smoothly and consistently as possible.”

The meeting was still ongoing when this story was published late Wednesday night.