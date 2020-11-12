Rocklin Unified School District records 13 positive COVID-19 cases in a week

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s been about two months since Rocklin Unified schools reopened for in-person learning.

Last week, the district experienced more positive coronavirus tests than any other week so far since kids have been back in class. Twelve students and one teacher tested positive for the virus at multiple schools.

“We continue to implement protocols from state and county public health directives. The safety of our students, families and staff are a top priority for Rocklin Unified,” said a district spokesperson.

“We are in the middle of a nationwide spike right, so it’s something to keep an eye on, but we have been very cautious here in Placer County, the schools have done a great job,” said Joe Patterson, Rocklin’s former mayor, current city council member and father of three children, including one in the Rocklin Unified School District.

Patterson says while caution is always warranted, he has no reservations about keeping his child in the classroom.

“I think as long as we keep an eye on the risks out there with the COVID-19 cases and combine that with the risks if they were out of school, you know just keep those in mind, and do what’s best for the children, and I think right now, having them in school is the next thing,” Patterson explained.

Rocklin Unified’s previous high number of positive cases for a week was four.

Comparing that to other school districts in the area, Western Placer Unified had six positive cases last week, with a high of nine positive cases in a week in October.

Roseville City Unified data reports eight positive cases in the past two weeks, with nine positive cases since reopening campuses.