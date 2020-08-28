Rocklin youth football players enjoy practice but look forward to more

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Earlier this month, the California Department of Public Health issued new guidelines for youth sports to resume during the pandemic.

Basically, teams can practice but can’t play games in the state.

Never had catching a football with your buddies seemed so missed.

“It’s just fun. You get to get your energy out, be with your friends and play the sports you like to play,” said Rocklin Junior Thunder football player Garrison Blank.

“We’ve been doing this a little bit but once this starts to die down, it will be better so we can do it more,” said player Mikey Cunningham.

More as in more than the twice a week workouts conducted on a voluntary basis by members of the Rocklin Junior Thunder.

With youth sporting events and competitions temporarily outlawed in California, practices are all the kids have. But at least they can do that.

“One, they’re getting exercise,” said volunteer coach Mike Cunningham. “They’re getting the social interaction that’s needed. And then, they may pick up a few things that are related to the game itself, and then not lose that passion to the competitive side that sports brings.

“I see a difference with every one of them, you know. There’s 30 kids out here and they’re completely different when they’re around their buddies playing the game of football than stuck in their rooms playing video games,” said parent Ian Hatada. “I just love the fact we have enough guys out here to be able to put something together and have them get some practice in.”

Of course, kids always want more than just practice.

“Yeah, but soon I want to put on pads and have real practice,” Mikey said.

If all goes well, youth sports, at least in Placer County, can return to game action by October.