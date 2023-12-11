(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Police Department said it arrested four people for driving under the influence over the weekend.

According to the police department, two of the arrests followed crashes.

One of the suspects arrested after a collision ran away from the scene but was caught with the help of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter.

Police said the suspect was found hiding in the backyard of a home.

“The Rocklin Police Department would like to remind the community that with the holiday season is in full swing and the increase in gatherings, please plan ahead and designate a driver or utilize a ride-share option or taxi service to get home safely if you plan on drinking,” the department said in a post. “It only takes a short lapse in judgment to permanently impact your life or another person’s.”