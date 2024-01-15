(FOX40.COM) – Jessup University in Rocklin announced they recently added men’s volleyball to their pool of varsity athletics programs.



“Collegiate men’s volleyball is seeing a resurgence right now, and we have the opportunity to lead the way as men’s Volleyball grows across the nation,” Vice President of Athletics Lance Von Vogt said in an official statement. “There is a plethora of talent, both here locally and regionally, who need places to play competitively in college.”

Jessup University is a nationally-ranked Christian University that Jessup educates transformational leaders for the glory of God, according to their website. It currently competes in the NAIA but will be transitioning into NCAA Division II with the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

“For the student-athlete to gain a Christ-centered educational experience at the same time of competing collegiately makes us exceptionally attractive to the right student-athletes,” Von Vogt said.

Men’s volleyball joins baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field as the eight men’s varsity sports Jessup competes in.