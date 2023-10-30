(FOX40.COM) — A man was found dead from an apparent overdose in Rocklin on Sunday night, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Pine Street where they located an unresponsive 34-year-old man.

Fire crews attempted to revive the man but he was ultimately pronounced dead from overdosing on a unknown drug.

The home the man was found in was determined not to be his place of residence and was discovered to be an illegal honey lab. A Honey Lab is also known as a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) extraction lab.

Police arrested 33-year-old Brandon Gale, of Rocklin, who was found inside the home.