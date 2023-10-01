(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Police Department said it arrested a man for DUI and reckless driving after officers witnessed him doing a “burnout” in a parking lot.

The man, a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was arrested near Pacific Street and Meadows Drive, which is about a mile and a half west of Sierra College.

“Pedestrians were present within this parking lot,” Rocklin PD said in a social media post.

The officer who made contact with the driver suspected he was intoxicated, which led to the arrest and his vehicle being towed.