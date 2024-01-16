(FOX40.COM) — Driving under the influence isn’t the only thing law enforcement is checking for. Rocklin Police Department recently announced an operation to crack down on people who drive while illegally using their cellular phones.

“During the next two weeks, Rocklin Police Department officers will be conducting cell phone enforcement operations,” Rocklin PD said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The department will reportedly be “keeping an eye out for those using their phones while driving.”

Rocklin PD added, “Do yourself a favor – put down the phone or get a citation.”