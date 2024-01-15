(FOX40.COM) — Two people were arrested after they allegedly pretended to pay for over $1,000 worth of merchandise in a Target self-checkout line and were found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 8, the Rocklin Police Department responded to a call from Target’s loss prevention team about a theft at their store on Commons Drive. Two people reportedly used the self-checkout register but “failed to pay for bagged and unbagged merchandise.”

Upon arrival, Rocklin officers said they found the two people sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping complex and arrested them. Over $1,100 worth of stolen Target merchandise was recovered and returned during the investigation.

Additionally, over an ounce of methamphetamine and evidence related to the sales of narcotics were discovered, according to Rocklin PD. Both people were arrested under suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy.

One person arrested faces additional charges related to the possession and sale of narcotics.