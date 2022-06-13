PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A rockslide closed down an almost 50-mile stretch of state Route 70 in the Feather River Canyon on Sunday, Caltrans said.

SR-70 was closed from Jarbo Gap in Butte County to Greenville Wye in Plumas County. Caltrans said there were multiple rockslides between Rock Creek Dam and Belden.

Crews worked through Sunday and Monday to remove the debris from the road. In an update posted to Facebook Monday afternoon, Caltrans said that there is still no estimated time of reopening.

Photo courtesy of Caltrans

Crews are working to clear the debris, but they said slides are still active.

Last year, Caltrans responded to the same roadway after a rockslide closed it down.

Photo courtesy of Caltrans