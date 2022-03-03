EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said Highway 50 at Echo Summit is currently closed due to a rockslide.

Both directions of the highway are shut down, and eastbound traffic is being held at Sly Park Road. According to Caltrans, the highway is expected to be closed for the rest of the night.

(Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

Photos of the scene show the rockslide covering the roadway, with one large rock right in the center of the highway.

Drivers should use Interstate 80 or state Routes 89, 99 and 49.

There is no estimated time of reopening.