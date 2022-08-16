CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocky’s 7440 Club’s alcohol license was suspended by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for the next 30 days.

Rocky’s 7440 Club must immediately stop selling alcohol and will not be allowed to until the suspension is up.

According to a news release from the ABC, agents began an investigation into Rocky’s 7440 Club after receiving complaints from the community as well as the Citrus Heights Police Department. Over the past year, police have responded numerous times to “public intoxication, fights, battery, theft, and assault with a firearm at Rocky’s 7440 Club.”

Based on this information, the ABC found that Rocky’s 7440 Club was a disorderly premise.

According to the news release, the owner of Rocky’s 7440 Club signed a settlement that states the 30-day alcohol suspension as well as “new operating conditions on the license which will require restrictions on outdoor service of alcohol, live entertainment, and the hours during which the premises can serve alcoholic beverages.”

Whenever there is live entertainment the club must now have two uniformed security guards, according to the signed settlement.

According to the news release, after the 30-day suspension, if there are further complaints regarding the same issues within the next three years, ABC can revoke its license.