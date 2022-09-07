LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Lodi is experiencing power outages due to an unexpected system failure of protection equipment at Lodi’s Industrial Substation.

According to the city of Lodi, the city lost one of the three main energy supply feeds that it relies on for electricity.

The two remaining PG&E lines are unable to meet the energy demands and PG&E has asked for Lodi to “shed 35MW of load” within the service territory.

While Lodi has completed their repairs, they are waiting for PG&E to inspect the repairs before re-energizing the area.

According to the city of Lodi, Lodi Electric will rotate the emergency outages in an attempt to minimize the impact on customers.

The city of Lodi anticipates a full restoration by 9 p.m.