Roman Lopez’s father, stepmother appear before judge for the first time since last week’s arrests

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first time since their arrests last week, the father and stepmother accused of torturing, abusing and poisoning their 11-year-old son appeared before a judge Monday.

Roman Lopez’s body was discovered in the basement of his family’s Placerville home in January of last year.

Lopez’s father, Jordan Piper, and stepmother, Lindsay Piper, are accused of abusing and torturing him. Lindsay Piper is also charged with poisoning the boy.

“Both defendants were arraigned and informed of the charges. Not guilty pleas were entered for both of them,” explained El Dorado County Deputy District Attorney Jay Linden.

FOX40 was only allowed to take still photographs of the suspects’ courtroom appearance. Due to COVID-19, the Pipers appeared via video conference from the El Dorado County Jail.

So far, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office has not charged either of them with murder.

“As with every case, we file charges that we feel we have evidence that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Linden said.

But the DA’s office said the charges filed against them could come with serious prison time if they’re found guilty after the trial.

“The torture charge carries with it a life term and the child abuse charge, I believe, carries up to six years,” Linden explained.

Jordan Piper said he has retained a lawyer but Lindsay Piper had to have an attorney assigned to her case from the public defender’s office.

“We all watched on Zoom, the whole family,” said Kristin Jabs-Ellenburg, a family spokesperson for Rochelle Shelly Lopez, Roman Lopez’s biological mother. “It wasn’t a huge surprise to them. They kind of figured that they would be pleading not guilty.”

“They’re glad that the bail is staying at the amounts when they got arrested,” Jabs-Ellenburg continued.

Jordan Piper’s bail remains at $1,050,000, while Lindsay Piper’s bail is much higher at $1.3 million because she has an additional charge of poisoning.

“They’re just glad things are moving along and they’re looking forward to Roman getting justice,” Jabs-Ellenburg told FOX40.

Both Pipers will be back in court Tuesday to schedule a preliminary hearing in two weeks.