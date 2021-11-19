Roman Lopez’s father, stepmother charged with murder

(KTXL) — The father and stepmother of a Placerville boy who was found dead in a basement last year were each formally charged with murder.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the father and stepmother of 11-year-old Roman Lopez, were arraigned Friday, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Hours after he was reported missing in January 2020, Lopez was found dead in a storage bin in the basement of his father’s home.

The couple was arrested in February 2021 after moving to Calaveras County.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper entered not guilty pleas after they were accused of abusing and torturing Lopez. Lindsay Piper was also charged with poisoning the boy.

As they appeared in court earlier this year, Lopez’s biological mother, Rochelle Shelly Lopez, was watching.

“We all watched on Zoom, the whole family,” said Kristin Jabs-Ellenburg, a family spokesperson. “It wasn’t a huge surprise to them. They kind of figured that they would be pleading not guilty.”

“They’re just glad things are moving along and they’re looking forward to Roman getting justice,” Jabs-Ellenburg added.

Seven additional children ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old also lived at the home at the time of the boy’s death. Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren told FOX40 three of the youngest children were returned to their biological family and the other children were placed in protective custody.