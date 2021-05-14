Roseville asks residents to use less water due to low levels at Folsom Lake

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – For some, Folsom Lake looks a little sad these days.

“It’s pretty empty,” said Sara Kernodle. “Or it just looks like it drained out a little bit.”

“It’s pretty depressing,” said Anthony Jossis.



No matter how you describe it, there should be more water and less lakebed, especially in mid-May.

“Oh, it’s very disconcerting,” said Ralph Williams.

To help conserve water here, the city of Roseville – which gets most of its water from Folsom Lake – is asking people to use less water. A voluntary cut of 10% is the request.

“As a city, we are just trying to be very prudent,” said Sean Bigley, the assistant environmental utilities director for Roseville.

While asking people to save water, the city itself can tap into its own. There are six aquifer storage and recovery wells operated by the city.

If needed, underground water could replace 8-20% of what would come from Folsom Lake. But the city isn’t content stopping there, saying six more wells will be created in the near future, some of which are being given an accelerated timeline.

“Targeted, trying to expedite two wells probably within the next 18 months or so in order to get those in place on a quicker basis,” Bigley explained.

On the other hand, if surface water is in abundance these same wells can store water for when needed.