Roseville business openly refuses to comply with stay-at-home order, even after visit from ABC

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – While people are being told to stay home to help curb the spread of COVID-19, one Placer County business is refusing to comply with the state’s order despite a visit from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“If you don’t want to come to House of Oliver, you can go somewhere else, you can continue to stay home. You can get to-go, we have delivery options, so many places do,” said Matthew Oliver, owner of Roseville’s House of Oliver Wine and Lounge on Douglas Boulevard.

Oliver is not shy about his stance on allowing dining outside and inside at his restaurant, using social media Friday to talk about a visit by the ABC on Thursday.

“They did show up last night and you know what they did? They left last night,” said Oliver in a video posted to Facebook Friday. “And you know who stayed open? We did.”

FOX40 reached out to the spokesperson for the ABC and received the following statement.

Agents did visit the location (House of Oliver) last night and noticed health order violations involving both indoor and outdoor dining. Under the current regional stay at home order, restaurants are not allowed to have on-site dining, and they are restricted to take-out and delivery. The department’s investigation is pending, and we are unable to further comment on this open investigation. John Carr, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Spokesperson

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, many praised Oliver for his decision to defy orders.

“Keep it up Matt. You have every right to keep your business open. I only hope others will follow suit,” wrote one person.

Another berated the defiance, saying, ” … It’s people like you that’s are spreading the virus and making it worse for everyone.”

Oliver said his actions are being noticed by other area restaurant owners, who have been asking for advice on possibly opening up as well.

“I’ve probably fielded 20 calls between yesterday and today from different restaurants going, ‘You don’t know me, but what do I need to do?'” Oliver said.