Roseville businesses say they feel ‘bullied’ by property management company amid nationwide closures

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Last month, as news of the novel coronavirus spread across the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered local wine bars, breweries and restaurants to limit operations to takeout and delivery.

Matthew Oliver is the owner of House of Oliver, a wine bar nestled in a Roseville shopping plaza, where it has been for five years.

“Two weeks before this all happened we signed a lease to expand our business,” Oliver told FOX40.

But as many businesses are facing the unknown, Oliver is now facing the possibility of eviction.

“We reached out to our properties multiple times. We tried to let them know, emails, phone calls,” Oliver said. “And to get virtually no response and then the day after not making rent to receive a notice from them saying, ‘You have four days to pay your rent or we reserve the right to start the eviction process.’”

UJ Dugar’s family owns Sumo Sushi next door. She said the restaurant has seen a decline in business since the stay-at-home order was issued.

“We’ve been trying our best to attract customers. Doing as much promotion as we can,” she said.

Dugar was able to pay rent on the first of April but she said the property management company, CBRE in Roseville, told her they never received it.

“The same email they sent them saying, ‘Come on, we are going to take action if you don’t pay your rent,’” Dugar said. “A lot of the other tenants feel threatened, bullied and intimidated.”

While Oliver said he did apply for small business loans from the state and the city, both businesses are now hoping more is done to protect small businesses from the threat of eviction.

“We told them well the governor just came out and said this. And they said, ‘Well, this is a choice. You can decide if you want to do this or not. And if you do it, it’s your choice, but you still have to pay rent,’” Oliver said.

FOX40 reached out to CBRE but has not heard back. We are awaiting a response from the city on the matter.