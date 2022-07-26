ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville has been named the best city to live in California, according to a study from Livability.com.

Out of a list of 100 cities, Roseville is ranked as the country’s number 21 best place to live and is the only city in California that was featured in the study.

“Its bustling downtown houses unique shops (selling everything from coffee to acoustic musical instruments and upcycled art), a growing arts scene, and sublime food and drink options,” Livability.com wrote. “Plus, the area’s strong industries, like public administration, health care, construction and education, make it easy for people to launch or grow a career, making Roseville one of the best places to live in the U.S.”

Livability also mentioned residents’ access to Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente for health care, which are also two of the city’s major employers, according to the website. Adventist Health and PRIDE Industries are other major employers in the city, Livability said.

The study mentions Roseville as a “remote-ready” city and a “perfect place” to plant roots for those who are looking to work from home.

“Although living in California can be expensive, the city of Roseville is reasonable, and the city has a prime location near Silicon Valley,” Livability wrote.

Livability is a website that ranks the most livable small and mid-sized cities in the United States.

In the study, Livability said it examined more than 2,300 cities and based on 50 data points grouped into different categories: Amenities, economy, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, health care and transportation and infrastructure, and remote readiness.

Cities that were examined were mid-sized, which Livability considers to be a city with a population of 500,000 or smaller.

As part of its methodology, Livability said it pulled data from several public-sector providers including the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the website, Roseville has a population of over 151,901 people, a medium household income of $95,519 and a median home value of $699,758.

As for the top cities on the list, Madison, Wisconsin took the top spot, while Ann Arbor, Michigan is second. Rochester, Minnesota (No. 3), Naperville, Illinois (No. 4), and Overland Park, Kansas (No. 5) round out the study’s top five cities.