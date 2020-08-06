Roseville Catholic school says students will return to classrooms on a limited basis

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elementary school students at St. Rose School in Roseville will get the chance to go back to the classrooms starting on Aug. 17. But it won’t be quite the same just yet.

“The kids are put together in cohorts, which means small groups of kids who will go to school on an assigned day for two hours to have some in-person time with their new teachers, which they haven’t met yet, and the other kids in their cohorts. And that will go on for three weeks,” explained Nikole Simeon, the mother of a St. Rose student.

“We want to provide our families with an experience where the students can feel that connection to school,” said Lincoln Snyder, the Diocese of Sacramento superintendent and executive director of Catholic schools.

If Placer County is not off the watchlist by Sept. 8, St. Rose will begin in a distance learning environment.

Superintendent Snyder said the diocese has been working hard with county health officials on keeping with state regulations and guidelines.

“At the same time, we also understand that as faith communities, there’s certain things we can come together. And as schools, we want to make sure we’re having that one-on-one connection between student and teacher as well to get that year off to a good start,” Snyder told FOX40.

Announced this week, schools in counties that are on the monitoring list can apply for a waiver, which would allow in-person learning for those schools.

“We’re working with the seven counties where we are on the monitoring list to come up with a path back to the classroom for our students,” Snyder said.

“I think it’s worth it. I think that it’s a good idea,” Simeon said. “I think that the school and the diocese are working hard to get them back into in-person learning, which we all appreciate.”

The waiver only applies to students up to sixth grade. Seventh grade through high school students will continue with distance learning until further notice.