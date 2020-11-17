Roseville CHP: Speed a factor in the crash that killed driver, injured two teenagers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a single-vehicle crash that sent two teenage passengers to the hospital with serious injuries, and cost the 19-year-old driver his life.

The crash occurred Sunday night on the Highway 65 Galleria Boulevard off-ramp, with the CHP certain that the driver was going too fast.

“From what we understand, the driver didn’t make that curve possible due to his speed. He traveled off the roadway, vehicle became airborne,” said Officer David Martinez of Auburn’s CHP.

Officers said the 2017 red Ford Mustang spun several times in the air, tossing out both passengers: a 17-year-old boy from Rocklin and a 16-year-old girl from Roseville. Investigators don’t believe either was wearing a seatbelt.

“People aren’t ejected from vehicles wearing their seatbelt. So, definitely, want to remind everyone to always wear their seatbelt,” Martinez said. “Probably could have minimized some of their injuries.”

The two teenage passengers survived and were rushed to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but the 19-year-old driver from Lincoln was not so lucky. The Mustang had landed upside down on its roof, killing the driver who was still inside.

“Speed is definitely going to be a factor,” Martinez added.

The CHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were to blame; it’s a tragic accident that easily could have been avoided.

“When you’re coming into a curve, you got to slow down,” Martinez warned.

With rain in the forecast this week, the CHP is warning all drivers to slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.