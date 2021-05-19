Roseville city council to vote next month on displaying Pride Flag at city hall

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – At Wednesday’s city council meeting, the mayor of Roseville, Krista Bernasconi, presented a proclamation making June LGBTQ Pride Month.

“The people from this community continue to struggle for inclusion, making it important for cities, like Roseville, to stand up and show support for our residents who are affected,” Bernasconi said.

She then handed the official declaration to the co-presidents of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance from Woodcreek High School.

After thanking city council members, the student representative said there is always more to be done for the LGBTQ community in Roseville.

“Deciding to fly the flag and, hopefully, to continue to support our community even beyond that first step is just one way to make change for queer people,” they said. “It’s a small but important symbol that community can be found in Roseville.”

Dozens of supporters and people from the LGBTQ community gathered outside the council chambers, rallying to have the Pride Flag flown at City Hall.

“I’m very much in support of our council goals on making this a safe and healthy community and making it an inclusive place,” said deputy city manager Megan MacPherson Scheid.

Roseville only flies the American and state flags outside of the city council chambers, but they will vote next month on whether or not to create a policy that would leave it up to the council’s discretion to fly additional flags such as the Pride flag.

“It is the best thing for our community, to adopt a policy to fly the flag,” said Roseville resident Em Ward. “It’s done in multiple cities throughout California, and throughout the United States.”

“The representation in Roseville will give children, young adults, the ability to feel safe, feel like they can be proud of who they are,” said 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist Jenny Topping.

Councilman Scott Alvord has spoken publicly about his adult son, who is gay.

“It’s really important for a city that talks about inclusivity to recognize that LGBTQ spans religions and political parties,” he said.

When asked about the implementation of a flag policy, Alvord said, “The council then has to vote, decide what flag to fly. I don’t know if this council is ready or not for this. But if they’re not, maybe a future council will be.”